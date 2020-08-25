Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, Family, Others Storm Ikare, Orimolade’s Home Town, Promise Developmental Projects

By Femi E Gabriel

The memory of Saint Moses Orimolade, Founder of Africa’s first indigenous church, Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, came alive when selfless giver, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, her amiable husband, Rev. (Dr.) Ademuyiwa Ajayi, their daughter, Olawunmi and guests stormed the ancient town of Ikare, Ondo State, on an evangelical outreach.

The outreach was to pay homage to the C & S Founder as well as a spiritual pilgrimage.

On arrival, the team visited the Iju mountain where Iya Adura, as she is popularly called wholeheartedly prayed for both those on ground and on social media.

The following day, the team arrived Mercy land; the resting place of Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase. There, a prodigy of St Orimolade, Pa George Olanrewaju Tunolase, conducted the team on a tour of the sepulchre of the late Founder.

In her brief remark, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi promised to do more developmental projects for the people of Ikare town while extolling the virtues of the late servant of God.

“We have delivered on the earlier projects we promised, and it was by God’s power.

“Now we want to focus on Ikare town and bring developmental projects here. Before we are done with the Moses Orimolade University project in Omu-Aran, we will also look at building a college here in Ikare,” she assured.

The team continued the tour the day after with a visit to the National Headquarters of Holy Fountain C & S Church, Ikare.

It is worthy of note that Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi has supported the ministry headed by Arch Bishop Sunday Joseph Okeyemi Okeyomi in erecting a cathedral in the once abandoned axis of the town.

Rounding off the tour on Sunday, the philanthropist, in company of her husband Rev. Dr. Ajayi, their daughter Olawunmi, Arch Bishop Okeyomi and a host of others, climbed the Atan Mountain, where the woman of God prayed and preached on the topic “Fear Not”.

Atop the Atan mountain, the team was shown angelic inscriptions and streams of water Saint Moses Orimolade used to perform miracles.

The tour which was facilitated by Iya Adura’s daughter, Olawunmi and one of the illustrious sons of Ikare town, Most Special Apostle (Dr.) Babatunde Oladipupo Okeyomi (Carry Go), was the prayerful woman’s first trip since the lockdown order came into effect.

Earlier, Iya Adura had organised a surprise birthday get-together for her first daughter, Olawunmi, on Monday August 17, 2020.

Pics by Segun Lawal

