Headline

FG Announces August 29 As Date for Resumption of International Flights

Eric 1 day ago
0 6 Less than a minute

Nigerian Government on Monday said Lagos and Abuja airports will be opened for international flights from August 29.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,”
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, tweeted.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he added.

The Guardian

Eric

Related Articles

Osun Begins Payment of Backlog of Salaries, Pensions

September 13, 2018

Shocker: Two Serving Senators Lose Primaries in Niger

October 3, 2018

Exclusive: Senate Use Back Up Mace For Session After Invasion

April 18, 2018

Governor Ganduje Vs Emir Sanusi: Who Wins Battle For The Soul Of Kano?

May 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: