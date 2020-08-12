UNILAG VC Denies Alleged Removal from Office

By Eric Elezuo

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has denied the news making the rounds that he has be removed from office.

In a statement addressed to the general public, the embattled VC stressed that the purported removal is untrue and a figment of the imagination of Oladele Azeez Esq, who signed the letter of removal.

He therefore, urged stakeholders in the UNILAG project and the general public to disregard the ‘mischievous information’.

Read details of Prof. Ogundipe’s statement:

Re: Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq

The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.

This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice Chancellor.

Thank you.

Signed

Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS

Vice Chancellor, Unilag

