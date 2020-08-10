Obi Asika Pays Tribute To Late Entertainment Personality, Bayo Odusami ( Howie Tee)

Entertainment mogul and Chairman, Dragon Africa, Obi Asika has paid glowing tribute to good friend and entertainment personality, Bayo Odusami aka Howie Tee who died on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

In a moving tribute on his Facebook page, Asika wrote “#Rest in Peace to my man Howie T, we first met 30 odd years ago, he was always with his best friend and co-dJ ( Greg Fiberesina (GMG)and they were the best club DJs in Lagos in 1990, Jimmy Jatt and Bola Freshwaves ere dominating the mixtapes and parties.

I was working and in law school and had been Djing and met Jimmy since 1986.

Howie was then our DJ at our club night Enter the Dragon with GMG,Jimmy Jatt and Andy Abangwu.

It’s amazing to think of the impact those DJs have had on popular culture and Howie was key. He later worked with Nazir Ado Ibrahim for years from the club on the beach to Club Tower. Howie was a gentle giant with a booming laugh and an eye for talent.

He discovered PSquare in an award show and called me incessantly and several others to tell us about these superstars he found at a talent show. He was right of course and when it came to his ear and eye he was almost always right.

Howie T is foundational to the story and growth of Nigerian pop culture and his influence and work was over 30 years. He leaves his wife and children and hundreds of friends and my condolences go out to all who knew and loved him. #Rip #GoodPeople

