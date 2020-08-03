Edo 2020: “I Did Not Know Ize-Iyamu Well In 2016”-Oshiomhole-

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has revealed that he did not know All Progressive Congress ( APC) Gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu very well in 2016 when he called him all kinds of unprintable names.

Speaking at an Arise TV Interview this morning, Comrade Oshiomhole noted that his disagreement with his friend, Godwin Obaseki was because of his doubtful academic papers and his refusal to keep to campaign promises.

Asked why he suddenly became friends with Ize-Iyamu after calling him names, Oshiomhole said he only said what he was told by aides and he knew very little about the man.

” Also, I was marketing my own candidate and said anything to make him look good and the other bad, it is alllowed in politics”

When reminded that Ize-Iyamu was the Director-General of his 2nd term election campaign; Oshiomhole said it was not enough to know him.

He stated that APC could not have fielded Obaseki because he had become enemy of the people and carried out an ant-people policies and ignored party faithfulfs who worked hard for hia victory.

He gave example of Obaseki’s first anniversary celebration dinner where the menu card was printed by a company from Port Harcourt while the entertainers were from other state.

” He cannot win in his local government” Oshiomhole stated with confidence.

