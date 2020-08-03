News

13-Man Committee for Ayo Fasanmi’s Burial Announced

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has announced a 13-member committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of late Afenifere leader, Ayo Fasanmi, who died after a brief illness on Wednesday at the age of 94 years.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, the committee will work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

The members are Taju Adejumo as Secretary, Bunmi Adetunmbi, Ibrahim Olanrewaju,Tope Ogunleye, Folorunsho Olabode, Paul Omotosho, Femi Ajayi and Ayoola Owolabi.

Others are Muyiwa Olumilua, Moji Fafure, Ebenezer Ogundana and Alaba Abejide.

Mr Fasanmi was a member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic in 1954 and senator in the Second Republic in 1979-83. He was also a member of the National Constitutional Conference Commission called by the Sani Abacha-junta in 1994-95.

He also served on the Board of the defunct Western Nigeria Housing Corporation and was National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

In the current Fourth Republic, Mr Fasanmi served as the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Alliance for Democracy.

