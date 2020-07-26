APC Blames PDP for Oba Palace Attack, Alleges Plot to Abduct Party Leaders

The incident at the palace of the Oba Of Benin in Edo State has continued to generate mixed reactions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the PDP accused the opposition party in the state of sponsoring the attack on its leaders who were at the palace to visit the traditional ruler, the APC insisted that the ruling party in Edo should be held responsible.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, who is the Vice Chairman of the Media and Communications Committee for the APC National Campaign Council in Edo, spoke on behalf of the party.

Addressing reporters on Sunday in Benin City, the state capital, he explained that some members of the APC were holding a peaceful protest on Saturday before the incident.

The campaign council spokesman also claimed that his party has uncovered a plot by the Edo State government to arrest and intimidate its leaders on the eve of the election scheduled for September 19.

He, therefore, asked the law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack on APC leaders and supporters in order to ensure a violent-free election in the state.

Channels TV

