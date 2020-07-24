Ozekhome Gives Olawoyin Seven Days Ultimatum to Withdraw Defamatory Writeup, Apologise

By Eric Elezuo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has threatened to sue Mr Israel Olawoyin over a defamatory article titled ‘Why Ozekhome Wants Magu Dead by Israel Olawoyin’ and published on Saharareporters, an online platform.

In the letter addressed to Mr. Israel Olawoyin through Saharareporters’ Isaac John Street, Ikeja office, and signed by Mr. Benson A. Igbanoi SAN, Ozekhome insisted that the ‘vile writeup in its entirety is false, baseless, unfounded, malicious, mendacious, vindictive and done in utmost bad faith and grand apostasy’ and consequently issued a seven days ultimatum to the writer to withdraw the write up and publicly apologise to Ozekhome.

The SAN therefore threatened legal action if at the end of seven days beginning from July 22, 2020 the writer ‘fails, refuse and/or neglect to carry out the above modest and very friendly demands’.

Below is the detailed letter:

