Hot Session Imminent in NASS As Buhari Gives Keyamo Go Ahead on 774, 000 Workers Recruitment

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Tuesday, said he had got the approval of the President Muhammadu Buhari, to supervise the recruitment of 774, 000 youths under the Special Public Works Programme.

Keyamo, who disclosed this in a text message sent to one of our correspondents in Abuja in response to a question, said the President had directed him to supervise the recruitment.

Buhari’s order contradicted a directive of the National Assembly, which, earlier this month, said the programme should be suspended.

Although the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday declined to comment on the approval given to Keyamo by the President, The PUNCH learnt that the lawmakers would on Wednesday (today) debate the issue.

Buhari had, a few months ago, approved the employment of 774,000 workers as part of efforts to cushion the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, 1, 000 Nigerians, who will earn N20, 000 each on a monthly basis for three months, will be recruited in each of the 774 local government areas of the country.

The programme was, however, hit by a crisis on July 1 when the National Assembly said it had suspended it because of a disagreement it had with Keyamo.

The spokesperson for the Senate, Dr Ajibola Basiru, and his counterpart for the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement they jointly signed, said Buhari could challenge the decision in court.

In the statement titled, “The FG public works programme must benefit Nigerians: Implementation of the public works to be put on hold,” the lawmakers accused the minister of trying to hijack the scheme from the National Directorate of Employment, its implementing agency.

The dispute between Keyamo and the lawmakers started on June 30, when the minister was ordered out of the National Assembly because of his refusal to apologise when the legislators accused him of raising his voice against them.

