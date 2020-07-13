Headline

NDDC Revelation: “How I slapped Senator Akpabio – Joi Nunieh

- For Sexually Harrassing Me

Joi Nunieh, the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) Interim Management Committee, has revealed that she slapped the Niger Delta Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking in a live interview on Arise TV Morning Show, Numieh said ” I am the only Ogoni Woman to have slapped the face of Mr Akpabio. He has forgottten that I am a Port Harcout girl and we are not swayed by money or positions”

Asked by co-anchor of the Show, Tundun Abiola on why she took the action, Numieh said she had gone for a meeting at the Apo guest house of the Minister and he had tried Plan B which was to sexually harass her.” He came on me”

Dr Reuben Abati another co-anchor now asked if what happened could by called rape. Nunieh said it was not attempted rape but harrassment.

Nunieh who stated that she had no problem with her NYSC certificate stated that she is making plans to sue Senator Akpabio for libel

She challenged the Senator to deny any of her allegations and she would pour out more, insisting that Akpabio indeed asked her to swear an oath of allegiance.

More details later

