Ajimobi’s Wife Vents Anger on Oyo Dep Governor in Open Exchange

Wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, had cause to engage in an open exchange of words with the Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan on Sunday.

This took place during the visit of some governors to commiserate with her and the Abiola Ajimobi family.

Mrs Ajimobi complained that the Oyo State government had not commiserated with the family on the death of her husband.

Addressing the visiting governors accompanied by Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, the former first lady said, “I think the least anybody can do, as a God-fearing person, is to send me a word of encouragement at that time. And even after he died, not even you, Mr Deputy Governor called me…”

At that point, the deputy governor interjected saying, “I called you.”

To which Mrs Ajimobi replied, “You should have sent me a text message.

I don’t have your number, I can’t pick up. I am the wife of a politician, I don’t pick numbers I don’t know. You can send a message. Everybody is going to die. My husband is dead, and he served this state for eight years. What are we talking about!”

Other governors present had to wade in asking both sides to keep the peace.

The late Ajimobi was buried on Sunday morning at his Oluyole GRA, Ibadan residence.

Tribune

Like this: Like Loading...