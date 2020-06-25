Obaseki in High Hopes As Edo PDP Holds Gov’ship Primaries Today

A total of 2,229 delegates, are expected to decide who emerges as the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Edo State governorship election, slated to hold on September 19, 2020.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said the party followed due process in line with its time-tested procedures of electing eligible delegates, who had the responsibility of electing the most suitable candidate among the array of eligible aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag in the governorship election.

Ologbondiyan also said, “All sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been dispatched to the state.

The election will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Members of the Governorship Primary Election Committee are already in Benin for the exercise.”

Four persons initially obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms and were screened and cleared to contest.

Apart from Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, the other aspirants are Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide-Ihama and Kenneth Imasuagbon. Two of the aspirants are reported to have stepped down for Obaseki.

