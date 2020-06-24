Sanction Port Harcourt Judge, PDP Tells NJC

The Peoples Democratic Party has written a petition to the National Judicial Council asking for sanctions for Justice E.A. Obile of the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court, in respect of suit N0: FHC/PH/CS/69/2020.

In the petition sighted on Tuesday, the PDP, which said it was the 7th defendant in the suit in question, claimed that the Plaintiff was being externally sponsored “to do the hatchet job” of perverting the judicial process to ensure that Governor Godwin Obaseki does to fly our Party’s flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

The party said the plaintiff was aware of the fact that on account of the intractable intra-party squabble in the All Progressives Congress, Governor Godwin Obaseki recently defected to the PDP to pursue his political ambition of re-election as the governor of Edo State for a second term of office,

He was also aware that the primary election of the PDP for the forthcoming gubernatorial election has been scheduled to hold on the 25th day of June 2020 in Benin City, the Capital of Edo State.

The petition which was signed on behalf of the party by Dakzel Shamnas, made the following prayers that: a. The Chief judge of the Federal High Court be advised to reassign the suit to a Judge of the Federal High Court sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court; and b. Immediate disciplinary action be commenced against Han. Justice E.A. Obile of the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court for invidiously assuming jurisdiction and taking sides in the political conflict in Ede State with a view to disrupting the political process.”

The Punch

