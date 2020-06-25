DG, NCAC Signs National COVID-19 Support Register, Receives Applause

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture and President, World Crafts Council, African Region, Otunba Segun Runsewe on Thursday signed the National COVID-19 Support Register; a signature of Care and Hope. He was also decorated as Sococovid Ambassador.

The National Coordinator, Society Committee Against COVID-19, Dr. Kenneth Ibe Kalu, in his speech said that the Society Committee Against COVID-19 (SOCOCOVID) has recognised the role, kind contribution and immense support that Runsewe has played in propagating the efforts of the Presidential task Force on COVID-19, National Centre for Disease Control and the combine efforts of both Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector during this period of Coronavirus pandemic that is threatening the whole of human race.

According to Dr. Ken Kalu, ‘’our organisation is not ignorant of the informed programmes you have created to educate Nigerians on the various dangers COVID-19 poses to our existence which has formed a major rallying point of eradicating the disease from Nigeria.

He added that Runsewe has demonstrated the love that can only prove that humanity exist to help each other.

He recalled that Sococovid is a non-governmental organisation that is pooling resources to join in the critical response to flatten the curve of the spread of the deadly pandemic called COVID-19. He added that Sococovid is among the first Non-Governmental groups to pay fines for release of five (5) inmates from Suleja Correctional Detention Centre in line with the decongestion order of President Buhari and re-unite them with their families.

Otunba Runsewe congratulated the organizers for thinking out of the box to undertake such a huge commitment to do such a compilation for the Nigerians of today and for generations yet unborn.

The Minister of Women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in her key note address thanked the group for the great initiative to undertake such a laudable idea. She urged everyone to support them and to always remember to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at all times. She encouraged those who are financially blessed to remember to continuously offer a helping hand to the less privileged.

Dr. Kenneth added that in signing the National COVID-19 Support Register and being decorated as Sosocovid Ambassador, Runsewe is telling his own story of the role he played towards winning the war against Coronavirus and posterity will never forget him.

The Register when launched shall be displayed in the National Assembly, State Assemblies, Tertiary Institutions, National Archives, Foreign Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria, Nigeria Foreign Missions abroad and in Diaspora Chapters.

