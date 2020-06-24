Opinion: I Hope President Akufo-Addo Does Not Embarass Ghana…

By Owula Mangortey

I am a Citizen.

I rise to express my hope that my respected Retired and Tired President Billy Akufo-Addo does not embarass the Republic of Ghana, in the eyes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the International Community.

President Akufo-Addo has served in a previous government, as an Attorney General, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and should be very conversant with the implications of a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961) under his watch as President of the Republic of Ghana.

Akufo-Addo’s Government issued a terse statement acknowledging that some unknown persons had on Saturday 20th June, 2020, demolished some immovable property belonging to the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

According to the Government of Ghana statement, “investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.”

I am a Whistleblower with a known face and address, and I will respectfully wish President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will answer the following questions to the satisfaction of the Government and People of Ghana, the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the International Community:

(1). Which land was the subject of an agreement signed between Alex Nii Kwetei Quaynor, Regional Chairman of Lands Commission and GLICO HEALTH CARE on 9th August, 2019?

(2). Which land was leased under Cert No. GA. 61943, Vol. 10, Folio 852P to GLICO HEALTH CARE LIMITED, a body corporate registered under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992)?

(3). Which land did the Lessee pay the sum of Nine Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety Ghana Cedis (GHC915, 290.00)?

(4). Which land was GLICO registered as tenant for a term of 50 years from IST SEPTEMBER, 2018?

(5). Which land is ALL THAT parcel of land in extent 0.46 hectares (1.14 acres) more or less being GLPIN GA48906150010 Block1 Section 019 situated at West Ridge in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana?

(6). Which land was delineated on the Registry Map No. 003/01/2019?

(7). Which Land Certificate did the Chief Registrar of Lands sign and affix the seal of the Lands Commission to on 5TH MAY, 2020?

Furthermore, I wish the Akufo-Addo Government will answer the following supplementary questions to the satisfaction of the Government and People of Ghana, the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the International Community:

(1). Which land was the subject of a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission by one *Sani S. Bala,* Minister Counsellor/ Head of Chancery of the Nigeria High Commission, Accra, on 13th December, 2000, reference No. EP 39/ Vol.II titled:

*RE: ALLOCATION AND RIGHT OF ENTRY TO ACCRA OSU MANTSE LAYOUT- SITE FOR NIGERIA HIGH COMMISSION.*

(2). Which land was the subject of payment of the following amounts by the Nigeria High Commission in response to a letter SCR/LCS 74/Vol.2 of 7th August, 2000?:

(a). Draft No. 053056 for Fifty Million Cedis (50,000, 000.00) in settlement of development charge.

(b). Draft No. 053054 for Eight Million Cedis (8,000,000.00) for settlement of ground rent.

(c). Draft No. 053057 for Three Hundred and Thirty Million Cedis (330, 000, 000.00) in settlement of the replacement cost of the 2 bungalows demolished on the site.

(d). Draft No.053053 for Five Hundred Thousand Cedis (500,000.00) in settlement of the cost of preparing the survey plan and lease in respect of the plot.

I hope the land leased to GLICO HEATH CARE LIMITED is different from the land leased to the Nigeria High Commission, Accra.

I hope.

I hope President Akufo-Addo’s government will explore all diplomatic channels to resolve the diplomatic impasse between the Government and People of Ghana and the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ghana cannot afford a repetition of a thaw in relations with Nigeria, occasioned by the obnoxious, retrogressive Alliance Compliance Order Policy targetted at expelling Nigerians, by Nana Akufo-Addo’ father, President Edward Akufo-Addo (as he then was), and his Progress Party Government; which was booted out of power in a coup on 13th January, 1972, by Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong (as he then was).

