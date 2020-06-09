News

Man Allegedly Rapes Physically-Challenged Girl in Ogun

A 35-year-old man, Kehinde, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State, for allegedly raping a physically-challenged girl (name withheld).

Kehinde, who lives at Abule Isale, Ilogbo Road, Ota, is facing a count of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp.E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at his residence about 10.30 p.m. on February 12.

He said the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code Vol.1, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until June 19 for trial.

NAN

