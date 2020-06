Just In: Orji Kalu Resumes in Senate, Attends Plenary

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, resumed normal legislative duties at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

The former governor of Abia State arrived at the Senate wing of the nation’s parliament at exactly 9:00 am.

He exchanged pleasantries with his colleagues and acknowledged greetings from legislative staff and security operatives.

