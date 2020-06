Sanwo-Olu Presents Staff of Office to New Oniru of Iruland (Photos)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially presented the Staff of Office and other instruments of appointment to Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, making him the official 15th Oniru of Iruland.

He ascends the throne after 85 years the kingship left his Abisogun clan.

