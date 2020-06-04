Coronavirus: 348 New Cases Recorded, Total Now 11, 166

Nigeria recorded 348 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which made this known, noted that a total of 11,166 cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in the country.

NCDC said, “On the 3rd of June 2020, 348 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

No fewer than 315 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Nigeria.

Nigeria currently has 7,522 active cases of COVID-19.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 382,016 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.

At least 6,440,940 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,768,700 are now considered recovered, according to a tally by AFP as of 07pm on Wednesday.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 82 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 59, Spain 58, Italy 56, and Sweden 45.

Europe overall has 180,875 deaths from 2,201,170 cases, the United States and Canada have 114,154 deaths from 1,933,881 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 55,010 deaths from 1,104,571 cases, Asia 17,391 deaths from 598,331 cases, the Middle East 9,900 deaths from 434,110 cases, Africa 4,555 deaths from 160,282 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,599 cases.

The Punch

