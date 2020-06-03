Bauchi Deputy Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bauchi State governor, Muhktar Gidado, stated this in a media statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the confirmation was sequel to a test carried out on him by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control when he exhibited noticeable symptoms of the disease.

Gidado said the deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, had since gone into self-isolation.

He said, “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State who is also the Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19 was confirmed positive for coronavirus.

“He contracted the disease while discharging his onerous responsibility as Chairman of the Committee.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Baba Tela has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi and health professionals are properly managing his situation.”

The governor’s media aide said the samples of all his primary contacts have been taken by the NCDC for testing and are advised to remain in isolation pending the outcome of their results.

He said the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has solicited prayers for his deputy and other COVID-19 patients speedy recovery.

“The governor also calls on the citizens to adhere strictly to the protocols against the dreaded virus to curtail its spread in the state,” he said.

The Punch

