Economy

Just In: FG Reduces Petrol Pump Price to N121.50

Eric 9 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has announced a new pump price band of N121.50 to N123.50 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

The PPPRA, which is an agency of the Federal Government, disclosed this in a circular to fuel marketers dated May 31, 2020, which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

The sharp drop in crude oil prices on the back of the spread of coronavirus saw the landing cost of petrol hitting a record low in March, wiping off subsidy on the product.

The pump price of petrol, which is still being regulated by the Federal Government, was reduced to N125 per litre from N145 per litre on March 18, 2020, effective March 19.

The PPPRA further announced on March 31 a price band of N123.50 to N125 per litre, effective April 1.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Reps pass bill abolishing HND-BSc dichotomy

May 22, 2019

Mambilla: Will Nigeria Risk Another $2Billion Arbitration Disaster or Settle Out of Court?

August 17, 2019

Gencos Threaten to Shut Down Power Plants

January 15, 2019

Customs Intensifies War Against Smuggling, Intercept Goods Worth N1.6bn

April 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: