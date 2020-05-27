Oshiomhole’s Faction of APC Picks Ize-Iyamu as Edo Gov Consensus Candidate

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor, has emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party.

Ize-Iyamu, then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vied against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, in 2016.

He defected to the APC in December 2019. Oshiomhole is reportedly backing him for governor against Obaseki with whom he has been at loggerheads.

The pastor was reportedly picked as consensus candidate after a meeting with other aspirants and some party chieftains in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Ize-Iyamu is currently at the national secretariat of the APC to pick his expression of interest and nomination form for the governorship primary election.

He is accompanied by five other aspirants who did not obtain a form for themselves.

The Edo governorship election has been scheduled for September 19.

TheCable

