Edo APC Faction Picks Ize-Iyamu as Guber Candidate

A faction of the All Present Congress ( APC) loyal to National Chairman, Comrade Adam’s Oshiomhole has chosen former Secretary to the Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its party” Gubernatorial candidate.

Ize-Iyamu, emerged through a consensus arrangement. He is expected to slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the direct primary of the party slated for June 22.

He was presented by chairman of the screening committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, the representative of Edo North Senatorial District.

Other members of the screening committee were a former Edo Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen; Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe; ex-Edo Speaker Thomas Okosun; former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives Samson Osagie; ex-member of the House of Representatives Patrick Obahiagbon and Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason.

