Just In: Tanker Crashes on Otedola Bridge, Many Feared Injured

Many people were injured in an accident that occurred on Otedola Bridge, Lagos State on Thursday.

The accident, Punch gathered, happened around 08 am.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency confirmed the accident.

LASTMA noted that the accident involved a fuel tanker and a fully loaded commercial bus.

It tweeted, “Fatal accident on Otedola Bridge inward Berger involving a tanker and a fully loaded Mazda bus. All relevant emergency agencies alerted.

“Traffic backlog building up beyond Secretariat.”

The Punch

