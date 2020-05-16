Adding Value: Fret Not, That Set Back Is Your Set Up for Success by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

Succeeding in life takes different shapes and form. Sometimes, we might be working towards a direction with the hope we’ll succeed, but in reality, our breakthrough in life can literally come from unimaginable places and sources like your network and strangers. If one is able to think out of the box, you can decipher that true success is an all-encompassing package. This is because you will have to cross the ts and dot the Is.

The interesting thing about success is that it has a way of humbling one. During the course of this article we shall be discussing about distractions, setbacks, disappointments and how unprecedent turn of events can lead to your success.

It’s instructive to know that the universe has a way of using your friends, family, strangers, work colleagues and even your detractors/enemies to catapult you to success. Taking a cursory look at the life of Joseph from the Book of life, his siblings had the plan of killing him because he was fondly loved by his father, his siblings may have felt he’s better prepared for succeed more than them, and as such they planned to kill him without knowing they are setting him up for success. Joseph, as the Bible recorded, was a dreamer who dreamt his siblings will bow before him. Ordinarily, he would have died if the plans of this brothers have worked perfectly well, but because they didn’t know any better, they had a second thought of selling him off to a group of merchants, who were traveling instead of spilling their brothers blood. That singular act of selling Joseph changed the course of Joseph’s destiny and the rest as they say is history.

It is simply the same way your business, environment and life can metamorphose. Let’s take another case study of someone interested in business, you may have a desire to bring in a new business into the market but then, you are unsure of how it will be received it. But then, when you take the risk, sometimes it might be best decision you may have to take your business career.

Let me share a personal experience with you; about three years ago, I resigned from my job and traveled overseas to see my family in addition to promoting my first book. When I came back to the United States, I had no job. I was forced to go the street to market my book. During one of my outings, I met one of the news anchors for News 12. I shared my vision with him. Fast-forward to three years later when New York Times interviewed me, it was the same news correspondent agent who reached out to me for the interview. The rest they say is history.

That’s simply the same way life works. Your disappointment can turn out to be a blessing if you are able to appreciate the blessings that comes with it. In order to do this, you will need to prepare for the best and expect the worst, and whatsoever happens, you’ll know you have done your bit.

It should be noted that God and the universe can use even your enemies to bless you. It can be your family, friends, work, strangers etc., they all orchestrated for a purpose, all things being equal. What you think might be a disappointment can be a blessing in disguise because without them you may not reach the promiseland. What looks like a setback might end up be a set up for your success.

In the journey of life, certain people have been placed in your life for certain reasons. Just like you have destiny helpers, the same way you have detractors all lined up to play their own unique role for you. All these beings are meant to enable you in one way or another. So, stop crying over spilt milk, what has been done has been done, the deed cannot be changed. You just have to think out of the box in every situation.

Critics, doubters, haters are all there for a purpose. Moral: If your enemies weren’t against you, maybe you wouldn’t have worked harder.

Let me scale the conversation up to a another level, imagine water in a tap being stopped from rushing out, when left open, the water will gush out farther than expected due to the pressure that will come upon it. That’s simply how our enemies and life situation come to us. What you think might be a set-back might end up being a set up for you

In conclusion, don’t complain about the person that betrayed, lied, and pushed you aside. Just move on and allow nature to take its due course. You just never know; they might just be setting you up for success.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via henrous@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...