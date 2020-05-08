Featured

Confusion As COVID-19 Patient Dies Inside Commercial Bus in Niger

Badeggi in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State was thrown into confusion when one of the passengers that violated the interstate night travel ban, died in a commercial vehicle.

It was learnt that a commercial bus with registration number, JJJ 349 XN, was travelling from Lagos to a northern state through the Bida- Badeggi-Lambata high way when the vehicle broke down at Badeggi.

Our correspondent gathered that one George Udom, alerted the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 to the presence of the bus at Badeggi in the early hours of Thursday.

The Bida zonal unit of the task force upon getting there discovered that one of the passengers suspected to be a COVID -19 patient had died.

The Chairman of the state  COVID-19 task force, who is also the Secretary to Niger State Government, Ibrahim Matane, briefed Governor Abubakar Bello about the development.

