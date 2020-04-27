Headline

COVID-19: My Wife and I Test Negative But Two of My Aides Test Positive – Tinubu

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said his late Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, died from COVID-19 complications.

He explained that another aide, who also tested positive after the death of Raheem, had been isolated in accordance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Tinubu said he and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, however, tested negative for the virus.

The former Lagos governor, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, warned Nigerians never to take the coronavirus for granted.

Eric

Related Articles

Just In: Tribunal Adjourns CJN Onnoghen’s case Till January 22

January 14, 2019

BREAKING: Boko Haram suicide bombing in Konduga kills 17 —Emergency services

June 17, 2019

Crisis Rocks Lagos APC, as Parallel Congresses hold

May 19, 2018

Atiku Challenges Buhari ” Tell Nigerians How N13Trillion You Borrowed In 3 Years Was Spent”

October 10, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: