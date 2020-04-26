COVID-19: Billionaire Businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Foundation Donates Another N3.3bn

By Eric Elezuo

The Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has made another whopping donation towards the fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic presently ravaging the country.

In a letter dated April 24, 2020, he personally signed and addressed to The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the billionaire businessman, congratulated the duo of the Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for doing a good job so far while observing that much as so much has been done, there is still need to do a lot more, as the disease continues to make inroads into many parts of the country, especially Lagos and Kano states.

“I view with deep concern, the increased rate of spread of the Coronavirus, especially in Kano and lagos states despite concerted collective efforts to curb the spread and effects of the virus in Nigeria,” he said.

With sincere reference to ‘what is going on, especially in Kano at the moment’ the philanthropist, who had earlier donated N1 billion to the private sector led CACOVID and other states, announced the release of another N3.3 billion ‘grant to the working group made up of the Presidential Task Force, NCDC and other stakeholders in equipping two existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos states’.

He said: “To this end, I am immediately committing and making available – through the Bua Foundation two grants of Two Billion Naira for the Kano-based intervention and One Billion Naira for Lagos State being the two epicentres of this virus in Nigeria.”

Rabiu also informed that “a sum of N300 million will also be made available immediately in cash to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistical and operational activities of the taskforce. This grant is in addition to BUA’s earlier contributions to the private sector led CA-COVID coalition and donations to other states.”

Giving directive on how the funds will be spent, the BUA Foundation Chairman hinted that the “working Group will be expected to use resources at its disposal to ensure these facilities – to be determined by the Working Group – are fully equipped in the shortest possible time.”

He further revealed his trust in the working group to judiciously use the grant for the purposes meant, saying “I believe this will effectively help to expand the scope of interventions, ongoing research as well support already stretched medical cities dedicated to this fight.”

Rabiu’s BUA had in March through a confirmed funds transfer to the COVID-19 relief fund account with the Central Bank of Nigeria redeemed its pledge of N1billion ($2.6m) to the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the company also announced another donation of N300million to Sokoto, Edo and Ogun States to assist in galvanizing a coordinated response and adequate preparedness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in this states. The donations to Sokoto and Edo States were on behalf of its Cement subsidiary, BUA Cement which has its major operations in those states whilst Ogun was also selected as a beneficiary due to its proximity to Lagos which had been the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria.

In total, Rabiu and his group have so far donated N4.6 billion to the fight against the dreaded pandemic, making them the single highest donor as at date.

“Our country needs us now more than ever. This is the time to come together and support,” he was once quoted as saying.

Below is a copy of Abdul Samad Rabiu’s letter in both document and PTF:

Friday, April 24, 2020

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 Abuja

N3.3 BILLION COVID-19 BUA FOUNDATION GRANT

I view with deep concern, the increased rate of spread of he Coronavirus especially in Kano and Lagos despite concerted collective efforts to curb the spread and effects of the virus in Nigeria. I also wish to commend the leadership shown by the taskforce as well as the NCDC in this fight. However, we all know more needs to be done.

Based on what is going on especially in Kano at the moment, we have decided in the immediate to commit a 3.3 billion Naira Grant to a working group made of the Presidential Task Force, NCDC and other stakeholders in equipping 2 existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos States – whilst collaborating with the teaching hospitals in those states.

To this end, I am immediately committing and making available – through the BUA Foundation two grants of Two Billon Nara for the Kano-based intervention and One Billion Naira for Lagos state being the two epicenters of this virus in Nigeria. A sum of N300 million will aso be made available immediately in cash to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistical and operational activities of the taskforce. This grant is in addition to BUA’s earlier contributions to the private sector led CA-COVID coalition and donations to other states.

The working Group will be expected to use resources at its disposal to ensure these facilities – to be determined by the Working Group – are fully equipped in the shortest possible time. I believe this will effectively help to expand the scope of interventions, ongoing research as well support already stretched medical cities dedicated to this fight.

We look forward to receiving at the earlier grant proposals from the working Group. Thank You

Sincerely

Abdul Samad RABIU, CON Founder

Nigeria has till date recorded a total of 1, 182 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the NCDC with 35 deaths and 222 recoveries.

The disease has affected more than 2,864,070 persons in 193 countries, and claimed at least 200,736 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Saturday. About 772,900 has so far recovered.

With the intervention by BUA, there is no doubt that it will help the governments and their agencies stop the spread of COVID-19, and eventually flatten the curve.

