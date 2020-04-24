Headline

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 981 with 108 New Infections

Eric 2 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 108 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 981.

The NCDC made this known on Thursday night in the latest report posted on its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 23rd of April 2020, 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 981 cases have been confirmed, 197 cases have been discharged and thirty-one deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.
“The 108 new cases are reported from eight states- Lagos (78), FCT (14), Ogun (5), Gombe (4), Borno (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1)”

Eric

Related Articles

Naira Marley appears before Federal High Court in Lagos

May 20, 2019

Shocker: Gov. Shettima’s Chief Steward Commits Suicide

May 28, 2019

UBA Foundation Commences 2019 National Essay Competition, Winner To Get N2million

October 8, 2019

Exclusive: Kola Abiola Tasks Members of Abiola Family to Attend Award Ceremony on June 12

June 9, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: