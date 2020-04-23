ECOWAS Names Buhari Champion of COVID-19

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.

The sub-regional heads held a virtual summit on Thursday.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced the appointment on Twitter.

The organisation held the summit to discuss ongoing efforts at combating COVID-19 by member states.

“The Heads of State will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region. Preceding this Extraordinary Summit, the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks from the Region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on April 21, 2020 on the COVID-19 situation,” it said.

According to updates from the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) as of Tuesday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region are 5,774.

But 1,616 patients have recovered from the disease, with 147 deaths recorded in the region.

TheCable

Like this: Like Loading...