Headline

ECOWAS Names Buhari Champion of COVID-19

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.

The sub-regional heads held a virtual summit on Thursday.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced the appointment on Twitter.

The organisation held the summit to discuss ongoing efforts at combating COVID-19 by member states.

“The Heads of State will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region. Preceding this Extraordinary Summit, the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks from the Region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on April 21, 2020 on the COVID-19 situation,” it said.

According to updates from the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) as of Tuesday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region are 5,774.

But 1,616 patients have recovered from the disease, with 147 deaths recorded in the region.

TheCable

Eric

Related Articles

Drama in Senate as Saraki Refuses to Recognise Akpabio

October 17, 2018

Gombe Police Confirm One Death in Communal Clash

July 6, 2018

N1.6m Votes: PDP, Atiku Have Slipped Into Post-Election Depression- APC

March 20, 2019

“Better Local Govt Administration Will Quicken Pace Of Development”-Glo Chairman, Mike Adenuga

May 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: