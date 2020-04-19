Breakthrough: LUTH Successfully Delivers Twins For 68 Year-Old

There was jubilation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH) as its doctors successfully delivered a set if twins of a 68 year-old woman who was pregnant for the first time.

According to a statement signed by Prof. W. L. Adeyemo, CMAC, on behalf of the management ” LUTH has successfully delivered a 68-year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective Caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

“The IVF & embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and subsequently managed till term.

This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa!

Mother & babies are well.

