Immigration Boss, Babandele Recovers from Coronavirus

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has tested negative twice to the coronavirus disease after self-isolating, an official has disclosed.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja

The Immigration boss had tested positive to COVID-19 on March 29, and had been on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

Mr James said the news of the Comptroller General testing negative twice after self-isolation came with great relief and thanks to God.

“The CGI in an overwhelming appreciation took cognizance of the prayers and supplication of everyone for him.

“Most importantly the Government, Honourable Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, members of the International Community who stood by the Service during this trying times.

“He prays for the recovery of others, and for God’s intervention for the world and Nigeria in this battle against Covid-19,” he said.

Mr James enjoined Nigerians to keep faith alive and adhere strictly to medical and health care advises, including physical distancing, as well as safe healthy practices of washing of hands with soap.

He added that the use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks, and every professional advice given by the NCDC for the good and well-being of all should be taken seriously.

(NAN)

