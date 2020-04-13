Headline

Just In: President Buhari to Address Nigerians Later Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation later today, according to a Press Release made available to The Boss and signed by Femi Adesina, the President’s Senior Special Adviser( Media).

The statement reads”

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES THE NATION

President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm.

Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 13, 2020

 

