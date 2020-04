Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 276 As NCDC Confirms 22 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of the COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 276.

According to the NCDC, 15 are in Lagos, four are in the FCT, two are in Bauchi, while the other is in Edo.

