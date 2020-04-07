Featured

‘Police Have Arrested Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter’

The National Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, has said the killers of the daughter of the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, have been arrested.

Olakunrin was allegedly killed by bandits on Ore-Sagamu Expressway in July last year.

In a statement by Odumakin on Monday, the alleged killers were said to have been arrested by the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ondo State Police Command.

Odumakin, who said the suspects were arrested in Ondo State, also disclosed that the driver of the deceased had also been arrested.

According to him, the suspects were four and three of them were from the northern part of the country.

He said, “We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.

“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly.

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

However, when contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he had not been briefed.

“I have not received the signal on that,” the PPRO said.

The Punch

