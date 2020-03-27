Rotary District 9110 Donates N2m To Abule Ado Fire Disaster Relief Fund

Rotary International District 9110, comprising of Rotary clubs in Lagos and Ogun States of Nigeria, has donated the sum of Two million naira in support of the Lagos State Government’s initiative to provide relief for the victims of the recent fire disaster in Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In an interview at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Thursday, the District Governor, Jide Akeredolu stated that being the foremost Humanitarian Service Organisation in the world, Rotary is known for such interventions as this, which are carried out by Clubs and Districts in many parts of the world to provide succour for those who are disadvantaged by one reason or the other in the society.

According to him, it became expedient for the District to respond to the call by the Lagos State Government at this material time, going by the degree of humanitarian situation that suddenly occurred as a result of the inferno which devastated such a large community, claiming lives and leaving many people wounded, homeless or stranded.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by Rtn Samuel Ayetutu, Chairman, District Public Image Committee, said further that this move is one of the several avenues through which Rotarians collaborate with Governments across the globe in the quest to make the world a better place, adding that Rotary’s six areas of focus which are Peace Building and Conflict Prevention, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Maternal and Child Health, Economic Community Development as well as Basic Education and Literacy, have continued to shape the direction in which billions of dollars of Rotary funds are spent every year.

“Since its creation in 1992, Dewef has awarded 85 scholarships, apart from recent donations of N500,000 to victims of Flood disaster in Benue state and N1.5m spent on the development of a Vocational Center in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos” Akeredolu hinted.

He said there are so many issues facing humanity which call for compassion, kindness and empathy from public-spirited people who should join a platform like Rotary where over 1.2 million leaders around the world connect, brainstorm and harness resources to address the needs of their communities at local and global scales

