Featured

Six Coronavirus Patients to be Discharged in Lagos

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Tunde Ajayi, has disclosed that six of the patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital have recovered.

Ajayi via his twitter handle, @thetundeajai, said the patients would be discharged soon.

“Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead,” he wrote.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 51 cases were confirmed in the country as of 11:25 pm on March 25.

“Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases,” the NCDC wrote on its website.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a briefing on Wednesday said the state was tracing over 2,000 contacts.

Eric

Related Articles

Police Kill Two Bandits in Kaduna, Rescue 20 Victims – Official

January 23, 2020

Mahama Visits Ooni, Lauds Peace Efforts in Africa

November 23, 2018

Sanwo-Olu’s Performance at The Platform Lagos Debates: How Social Media Responded

January 15, 2019

We Bury Soldiers with Gun Salute, Solemn Prayers, Not Secret Graves, Military Defends

August 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: