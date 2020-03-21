Just In: Nigeria Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria now has 10 new cases of the new coronavirus, the nation’s health minister confirmed on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” the Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said in a tweet. “That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care. According to the minister, Lagos has 16 cases, while the FCT has three cases.

Ogun state and Ekiti also have two and one cases respectively.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said. “All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals and nine of them have a travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, the Minister said.

The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The three cases in Abuja are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, while the seven new cases in Lagos are being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“All ten new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment,” Dr Ehanire said.

The Minister said contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health has also heightened screening of all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria, Dr Ehanire said.

The Minister reiterated, to the public, the importance of social distancing and other necessary precautions, such as frequent hand-washing.

