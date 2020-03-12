News

Coronavirus: FG Not Contemplating Travel Ban, Says Minister

The Federal Government is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister pointed out that the country has not reached the point of banning large gatherings.

Addressing member of the diplomatic corps during an interactive parley on the new visa regime in Abuja on Thursday, Ehanire assured the foreign diplomats that the measures put in place by the FG would contain the spread of the disease, noting that “there was no immediate reason for now to impose a travel ban.”

He said the country is guided by the World Health Organisation guideline on coronavirus containment.

The Punch

