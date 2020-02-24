Oshiomhole Should Inform Us of His Visit to Edo – Obaseki

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole must inform him before coming to the state, as a matter of courtesy.

Obaseki said this on Sunday when former president, Goodluck Jonathan, visited him at the government house.

Addressing journalists, Obaseki said it was sad that a former governor of the state and allegedly suspended National Chairman of the All Progress Congress, Oshiomhole, disregarded protocol anytime he visited the state.

Obaseki said, “It is really sad that someone who has been governor of the state is visiting the state and does not realise that courtesy demands he should inform the incumbent governor or other government apparatus of his visit. He doesn’t inform the chief executive who is in charge of his security when he is in the state.

“As someone who has served the country, courtesy demands that you inform the governor of the state that you are coming and if you have time during the visit, you can pay him a courtesy call. It is really sad and unfortunate that people who have served the state and who should know better behave the way they do, with impunity and lawlessness.”

Meanwhile, Police in Edo State on Saturday foiled an attempt by protesting youths to attack Oshiomhole, in Benin.

The former governor of the state was about to enter his waiting car after his arrival at the Benin Airport when protesting youths forced their way into the airport, heading for the VIP area chanting war songs and booing him.

The police officers at the airport were forced to fire shots into the air after the protesters resisted their efforts to stop them.

The government refuted claims that it sponsored the attack on the APC national chairman.

