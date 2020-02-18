Amaechi’s CSO Dies in Kaduna ‘Hotel Room’

The chief security officer to Rotimi Amaechi has died in Kaduna, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from security and official sources.

The officer, who was described as a senior intelligence personnel, died on Monday morning while on a trip with the transport minister.

Peter Afunanya, chief spokesperson for the SSS, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning that the officer was electrocuted at his hotel room.

“He died at his hotel during an electric accident,” Mr Afunanya said.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the officer’s identity to allow the official notification of his family.

His death occurred hours after reports said Mr Amaechi’s convoy was attacked in Kaduna while leaving from a train station to the city centre.

Mr Amaechi pushed back against the report on Twitter Sunday night, saying it was fake news as no attack on his convoy occurred.

A source close to Mr Amaechi also said the officer died at a hotel in a case of electrocution, dismissing strongly any insinuation that it was from an attack.

The source could not speak openly because he was not authorised by Mr Amaechi to speak on a matter that is being handled as sensitive.

Mr Afunanya did not disclose the name of the hotel in Kaduna where the attack happened to PREMIUM TIMES.

But sources who first informed PREMIUM TIMES of the officer’s death said it was from injuries he sustained from the attack.

Some of the sources include colleagues of the departed officer, although PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently corroborate the official or private version of how the orderly died.

