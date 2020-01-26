Kano Rerun: APC’s Abdulmumini Jibrin Loses Rep Seat

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Aliyu Datti Yako has been declared the winner of the Saturday rerun of Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Yako defeated the former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Jibrin polled 13,507 votes against the 48,601 votes polled by Aliyu Yako of the main opposition party.

Already Jibrin had raised the alarm, over what he claimed was “irregularities, during the polls,” perpetrated by those, he described, as anti-democratic forces ” in his constituency.

Announcing the results, the returning officer of Kiru/Bebeji rerun, Professor Abdullahi Arabi, said not less than 20 political parties contested during the Saturday’s election.

Professor Arabi disclosed that Ali Datti Yako of the People’s Democratic Party polled 48,641 votes, while Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa of the All Progressives Congress garnered, 13,507 votes.

