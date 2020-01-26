Featured

Kano Rerun: APC’s Abdulmumini Jibrin Loses Rep Seat

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Aliyu Datti Yako has been declared the winner of the Saturday rerun of Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Yako defeated the former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation,  Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Jibrin polled 13,507 votes against the 48,601 votes polled by Aliyu Yako of the main opposition party.

Already Jibrin had raised the alarm, over what he claimed was “irregularities, during the polls,” perpetrated by those, he described, as anti-democratic forces ” in his constituency.

Announcing the results,  the returning officer of Kiru/Bebeji rerun, Professor Abdullahi Arabi, said not less than  20 political parties contested during the Saturday’s election.

Professor Arabi disclosed that Ali Datti Yako of the People’s Democratic Party polled 48,641 votes, while Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa of the All Progressives Congress garnered, 13,507 votes.

Eric

Related Articles

Eagles Square Management Cancels Kwankwaso’s Presidential Declaration Event

August 28, 2018

Mallam Adamu Ciroma at a Glance (1934 – 2018)

July 6, 2018

Jega Canvasses Need for Competent, Not Strong Leader

August 28, 2018

Does Buhari’s Executive Order 6 Allow Travel Ban? Check it Out

October 14, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: