Supreme Court Verdict: Calm Can Return to Imo with Rate Your Leader App – Popoola

By Eric Elezuo

All is not well in the political setting of Imo State presently following the Supreme Court judgment which sacked the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replacing him with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came a distant fourth in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Ever since, accusations and counter accusations have trailed the political space of Imo State in particular, and the nation generally, culminating in the massive protest held in Owerri on Sunday, which spread to some other parts of the country.

However, there is a particular solution to the impasse that threatens to turn upside down the peace of the political process in Imo State and the country at large, and that is the use of the Rate Your Leader app, which facilitates unhindered communication between the elected and the electors.

According to the Founder and seasoned techprenuer, Mr. Joel Popoola, the Rate Your Leader app is a new technological innovation, which enables stress-free interaction between political office holders and members of their constituencies. He noted that with the app, it is easy for both the deposed governor, and the installed governor to reach out to their constituents one on one in an abuse free discussion towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis that was created as a result of the judgment.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodinma had on Sunday asked the people of the state to pray for his administration to succeed.

The governor spoke during a thanksgiving service at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish at his home town, Omuma, in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

“Uzodinma’s could as well be made to individuals on a one on one basis, and the message will go down well with the recipient. Note that there is nothing the gives a voter or constituent more hope or encouragement that to hear or read directly from elected leader,” Popoola said

Uzodinma, who was on Tuesday declared the duly elected governor of the state by the Supreme Court, said only prayers would make his administration to succeed.

Rate Your Leader app is available on Google play store, and is due to be launched in Nigeria in February. The app has already made a level of progress in the United Kingdom where it has been in existence.

