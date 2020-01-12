Economy

Lotto Company Pledges to Employ 20, 000 Youths in 18 States

Eric 1 day ago
0 12 Less than a minute

A lotto company, Western Lotto Nigeria Ltd, has said it is seeking to employ 20, 000 youths as Point of Sales Officers in 18 states across the country.

The company said in a statement that this was part of its initiative to boost job creation, empowerment and productive engagement of young people.

Applicants are expected to have a minimum qualification of Senior School Certificate (SSCE) and a maximum of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in any discipline.

The statement said: “Successful applicants shall be entitled to monthly salary of N30,000 – in line with the minimum wage approved by Labour and the Federal and state governments.

“They will also be entitled to a commission of 7.5 per cent of their monthly sales which could take their monthly pay to N60,000.

“This employment is guaranteed for an initial period of two years.”

Applications deadline is on or before January 31 and the relevant states are: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Nasarawa State/FCT, Kwara, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Enugu, Imo and Akwa Ibom.

The company encouraged applicants to apply to apply online on its website or submit their applications and reference forms by hand at Western Lotto Headquarters and Area/Regional offices.

Western Lotto Nigeria Ltd is the sole rights owners of the Ghana Games in Nigeria; a sister company of Western Bet and Lotto9ja (an online instant games platform) under the BWC Group, Lagos, with interests in real estate and hospitality.

Eric

Related Articles

Ministerial appointment: Tinubu under attack for allegedly standing against Buhari’s nomination of Ambode

June 19, 2019

Nigeria Overtakes India as Country with World’s Poorest Citizens

June 26, 2018

Emefiele sworn in for second term as CBN Governor

June 3, 2019

Freight: Nigeria loses $9bn to foreign ship owners annually, says NSC

June 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: