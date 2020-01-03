World

US Claims Responsibility for Killing of Iranian Army General, Soleimani

Eric 2 days ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a “defensive action,” the Pentagon says.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” the Pentagon statement says.

The Pentagon says Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the statement continues.

The U.S. also held Soleimani and his Quds Force responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and said he “orchestrated” a rocket attack on Dec. 27, which killed an American.

(dpa/NAN)

Eric

Related Articles

Corruption: Court Grants Ex-South Korean President Bail One Year after Arrest

March 6, 2019

China Boat Accidents: 18 Tourists dead, 38 Others Missing

July 6, 2018

United States Inaugurates Embassy in Jerusalem

May 14, 2018

UK Finance Minister Threatens to Quit if Johnson Becomes PM

July 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: