BBNaija Lovers, Gedoni and Khafi are Officially Engaged

Ex-Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has officially engaged his lover, Khafi.

Gedoni popped the question on Christmas Day while the lovebirds were on a vacation in Cape Verde.

Khafi disclosed this on her Instagram page even as fans bombarded her page with congratulatory messages.

She wrote: “Oh and I got the best Christmas gift ever. I said Yes Mrs. Ekpata loafing.”

BBNaija lovebirds, Gedoni and Khafi, had on different occasions during the 2019 BBNaija show caught in the house in cozy moments.

Gedoni Ekpata had after his eviction reassured that his relationship with his love interest, Khafi Kareem was beyond the reality show.

