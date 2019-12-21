African Fashion Week: Fayemi Calls for Ban on Imported Ashoke

By Eric Elezuo

The wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, has called for a blanket ban on the importation of Ashoke, especially from China.

Mrs Fayemi was speaking as a guest of honour and member of a panel of discussion at the FirstBank sponsored African Fashion Week, which took place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She also called for support for the textile business just as she pledged her support for local designers. She also vow to liaise with the the First Lady of Kwara State, for a synergy in the resuscitation of the Ashoke business and industry.

Other discussants include Erelu Abiola Dusunmu, President of FADAN, Mrs Funmi Ajila and the wife of Kwara State governor.

The discussion is being moderated by lively fashionista, Jennifer Roenne.

While Erelu Dosunmu advocated the use of technology in perpetrating the fashion business, Mrs Ajila asked for more government participation as well as an improvement in the production of the Ashoke towards making it lighter and easy to wear.

