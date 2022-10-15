Political Support Group, Connect Initiative Set For Launch On Tuesday

Connect Initiative, a socio-political organization with a huge following, has concluded plans to hold its official launch in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The ceremony which will be used to inaugurate its local government and ward executives as well as unveil its patrons, according to its International President, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, will also witness the rallying of its members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Dr. Ekpeyong “Connect Initiative, is a sociopolitical organization with the philosophy of advancing sustainability- the concept of appreciating the imprints of past and present leadership, while championing the needs of the future.

He revealed that the main focus of the Initiative at this moment is galvanizing massive support at all polling units, wards and local government areas for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.

Dr. Ekpeyong stated that the group’s support for Pastor Eno was predicated on his humility, capacity, character and competence to run the state.

The group also believes that there is a need for furthering the peace, prosperity and development in the state, as well as consolidate on the economic gains of previous administrations.

” The Udom Emmanuel-led administration has done a lot in terms of infrastructure and there is need for sustenance of that trajectory of progress and Pastor Eno with his track record as a seasoned entrepreneur Is the best man in the race that can connect the dots and ensure continuity of vision” he stated.

He also revealed that the group was impressed with Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, his blueprint of economic consolidation and expansion which is geared towards growing the state economy and developing the people.

In the statement signed by Dr Uwemedimoh Umanah, Director of Media & Publicity, Dr. Ekpeyong said it is the intention of Connect Initiative to take the message of the ARISE Agenda which includes, Agricultural Revolution, Tourism and environmental management, rural development, women and youth empowerment, infrastructural maintenance and advancement, security management, sound educational & health sector management, economic/ industrial advancement and wealth creation to all nooks and crannies of the state.

Furthermore, he stated that at the event, all connectors (as its members are called) would be encouraged to work for the electoral success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels.

Signed

Dr. Uwemedimoh Umanah

Director, Media & Publicity