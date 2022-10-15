Featured
Political Support Group, Connect Initiative Set For Launch On Tuesday
Connect Initiative, a socio-political organization with a huge following, has concluded plans to hold its official launch in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
The ceremony which will be used to inaugurate its local government and ward executives as well as unveil its patrons, according to its International President, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, will also witness the rallying of its members ahead of the 2023 general elections.
According to Dr. Ekpeyong “Connect Initiative, is a sociopolitical organization with the philosophy of advancing sustainability- the concept of appreciating the imprints of past and present leadership, while championing the needs of the future.
He revealed that the main focus of the Initiative at this moment is galvanizing massive support at all polling units, wards and local government areas for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.
Dr. Ekpeyong stated that the group’s support for Pastor Eno was predicated on his humility, capacity, character and competence to run the state.
The group also believes that there is a need for furthering the peace, prosperity and development in the state, as well as consolidate on the economic gains of previous administrations.
” The Udom Emmanuel-led administration has done a lot in terms of infrastructure and there is need for sustenance of that trajectory of progress and Pastor Eno with his track record as a seasoned entrepreneur Is the best man in the race that can connect the dots and ensure continuity of vision” he stated.
He also revealed that the group was impressed with Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, his blueprint of economic consolidation and expansion which is geared towards growing the state economy and developing the people.
In the statement signed by Dr Uwemedimoh Umanah, Director of Media & Publicity, Dr. Ekpeyong said it is the intention of Connect Initiative to take the message of the ARISE Agenda which includes, Agricultural Revolution, Tourism and environmental management, rural development, women and youth empowerment, infrastructural maintenance and advancement, security management, sound educational & health sector management, economic/ industrial advancement and wealth creation to all nooks and crannies of the state.
Furthermore, he stated that at the event, all connectors (as its members are called) would be encouraged to work for the electoral success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels.
Signed
Dr. Uwemedimoh Umanah
Director, Media & Publicity
Raheem: Lagos Lawyer Killed by Policeman on Christmas Day Buried
Tears flowed on Tuesday when a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas day, was committed to mother earth.
Dressed mostly in black attire, family, friends and colleagues of the late lawyer gathered at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, for her funeral service.
Around 10am, pallbearers dressed in white shirts and black suits, led by family members, brought in the coffin of the legal practitioner.
While they walked in, the church choir sang worship songs and sang praises to God.
The family members occupied the front seats as the coffin was placed in front of the church with a ‘Mum’ tag beside it.
Prayers were later offered for the deceased’s husband, Gbenga, and her daughter, Semilore.
Representatives of the Nigeria Bar Association, her former office and neighbours paid tributes to her.
The officiating cleric, Okechukwu Enelamah, a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, urged family members and friends not to cry “but rather be glad because she’s in a better place.”
He noted that Bolanle’s death would breed social justice and judicial reforms in the country.
After the service, the body was taken to the Vaults and Garden, Ikoyi, for a private burial.
Vandi was arraigned on Monday before Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on one count of murder.
King Lambert Floats Pan African Centre to Create 300m Jobs for Youths
The creator of the new economic system, a wonderful investment opportunity, Compassionate Capitalism, King Charles N. Lambert, has announced the creation of the Pan African Job Centre, a program that will help curb unemployment in Africa by creating over 300 million jobs for African youths across the continent.
King Charles N Lambert, aka The African Oracle, said that these jobs will be created through the 28 points of the new economic system, Compassionate Capitalism, he founded.
Acknowledging that Africa’s biggest challenge and problem is unemployment, King Lambert hopes this new innovation, The Pan African Job Centre will process African youths into jobs in the 28 sectors after getting certificates following an intense training program.
“The job centre is already implemented on the platform online, and will soon be implemented physically offline with actual physical setup across various African countries,” King Lambert announced.
He added that this development will aid in building industries to help control production.
King Lambert declared: “It’s not secret that we are the richest continent in the world.”
All this, King Lambert added, will be made possible by working with Indians to help bring the over 300 million youths into the job ranks with in the Compassionate Capitalism 28 sectors.
Earlier, King Lambert had announced a partnership called The India/Africa Technology Pact. This pact will see the Black Wall Street employ one million Indians that will work towards improving Africans.
“It’s no secret that Indians have the best work ethics in the world. They are the best customer service people, platform workers, and will introduce innovative solutions that will change every sector in the Compassionate Capitalism ranks,” he said.
It’s a bottom up consumer solutions, he added.
This is all aimed at empowering Africans and eliminating European capitalism which has set Africa behind. This is to achieve African Capitalism Independence by providing investment opportunities within the 28 sectors.
Black Wall Street (BWS) is leveraging on Capital as a factor of production.
“Investment is the vaccine for poverty,” King Lambert declared.
Upap is shares to the entire business operations of the Back Wall Street pegged per share at $100 per month in dividend and $30,000 in Cash Out Value. Upap is secured using 20,000 Investment Points gained from purchases at Redirect Mall.
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
The Bauchi State coordinator for the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential campaign team, Dr Babayo Liman, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.
Liman, who is also the North-East Zonal Secretary of the party announced his resignation at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.
“I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.
“I have also resigned as the zonal secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.
“Let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the NNPP, I am no more with the NNPP from today,” he said.
He said that he ditched the NNPP for the PDP alongside large numbers of his supporters, adding that the party lacked structure to win elections in the country.
He said that his decision to switch camp also stemmed from internal crisis, flagrant disregard of the rule of law and lack of unity among members due to poor leadership of the party.
According to him, the NNPP’s leadership poorly managed its affairs resulting to emergence of various factions.
He, therefore, convassed votes for the PDP and its candidates at all levels in the forthcoming election.
Also speaking, Ward Chairman of the PDP, Makama Sarkin-Baki in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state, Yusuf Marafa, welcomed the defectors.
He described PDP as the most organised party that conducts its political affairs like a family.
He pledged that the party would accommodate and ensure equal treatment of its members.
NAN
