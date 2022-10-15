Opinion
Panorama: Why Atiku Abubakar Will Defeat Tinubu, Others in 2023
By Sani Sa’idu Baba
My dear country men and women, I have good news for you; Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s President in waiting. It is worthy of note that the candidate of the ruling party and his minatory approach are dead on arrival. There is no doubt that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is best suited to govern the country from 2023 owing to his knowledge of the economy and his ability to unite people from all parts of country. Yes, Atiku has the requisite expertise to draw the country out of the economic quagmire it has found itself. Nigeria needs a President who understands the economy and is an excellent talent hunter, knowing how to put round pegs in round holes, and not vice versa. These are the reasons behind my assertion.
Quality of the People in charge of the Atiku Presidential Campaign
If you are a social media follower of the Director of Strategic Communications of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Aare Dr Dele Momodu, you would realize that personal capacity and integrity of the campaign team managers of Atiku Abubakar matter, and are by far not any match to those in all other political parties. Momodu has become a magnet that attracts people’s heart in support of the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, especially among the young ones across the country since he hit the ground running in his capacity showcasing Atiku’s competency, capacity, readiness and his five point agenda to revolutionalise the country. This is coupled with the weight and integrity of the Director General of the campaign, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and many honorable men and women who are also connected. With people like Dele Momodu in the PDP Presidential campaign council, not only would the council achieve victory for the party in the coming general elections, but would help it move Nigeria to the Eldorado it desire.
The North versus South Dichotomy
This is where history will come to play a part. In 1979, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe’s party Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) had 2.8 million votes in the presidential election, while the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by Chief Awolowo scored 4.9 million votes. The National Party of Nigeria (NPN) led by Northern Presidential candidate, Alhaji Shehu Shagari won 5.6 million votes. What is the lesson here? If Chief Awolowo and Dr, Nnamdi Azikwe had worked together in the South, they would have polled 7.7 million votes and Alhaji Shehu Shagari would not have been elected president. To apply this to our present day reality, the Southern regions are not working together politically previously declared by Dele Momodu. Furthermore, any observer of Nigeria’s political atmosphere will confirm that Nigerians are eager to sack the failed APC. Perhaps the division amongst Southern regions and the North, especially North-West out of critical and strategic thinking. Not all Igbo from the South-East are OBIdients and not all Hausa/Fulani Northwest are for Kwankwaso including the usual political allies of Obi and Kwankwaso respectively. These categories of people understood that a vote for their man is tantamount to a vote for the APC. An average Northerner will tell you that Atiku Abubakar is the man of the moment, and are therefore fully and truly ATIKUlated.
Atiku and Wike’s Camp Rift, Not a Serious threat to PDP’s victory
As it is with any major happening in the nation’s political firmament, the unrest in the PDP that emanated largely from the selection of the Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa over Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, is a general issue that exist across party lines and it’s not uncommon, and this wrangling is part of democracy. Besides, absolute peace usually exist in the third forces and other mushroom political parties because even their own card carrying members don’t believe they will win elections, perhaps at all levels. Therefore, Governors Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia are all second term governors in desperate need of a successor from their own party and it is unlikely for them to destroy the party in the presidential election and expect to win subsequently. Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is seeking second term himself. Taken it all together, the feud between PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and this group is not a serious threat to his victory and perhaps reconciliation is possible at last.
Buhari’s Poor Performance
It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari and APC’s approval rating has taken a plunge in the last seven years that he has been in office, which informs the belief by political pundits that a run against the party and whoever would emerge its presidential candidate in 2023 possess no political risk. This assertion is strengthened largely by the emergence of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer, a development that further made Nigerians displeased with the APC. Indeed NOI Polls, the No 1 polling services for Nigeria has returned a damning verdict on President Buhari’s stewardship, with the results of its poll showing that over the last four years, the President’s job performance rating has taken a downward turn for the worse. In more specific terms, the average approval rating of the president in 2018 stands below average at 39.6 percent; with his past rating of May 2018 at 41 percent and even lower in 2022 recent rating. He did poorly in all areas of assessment. So if seven years of APC failure holds the truth for 2023, a well-grounded candidate like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of PDP can confront the Tinubu of APC with the possibility of electoral good show.
Atiku’s Preparedness and Intimidating Track Record
There is no gainsaying the fact that Atiku Abubakar has been the most prepared Nigerian to steer the ship of state in the last decade. However he has not been able to actualize his ambition because of the disposition of some detractors who feel threatened by the rich credentials that he brings to the table. But this is understandable, because politics taint noble people. So it is with Atiku. After impacting our national life for four solid decades, his impeccable record speaks volume about his public spiritedness and his support for worthy causes. At an age when many still prattled and sought relevance, Atiku bestrode Nigeria like a quintessential colossus, dishing out goodwill, service and altruism. These are undeniable. From his days as a custom officer, through his attempt to fly the flag of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1993, Atiku has gone through the drudgery of grassroots politics to etch his name as Governor-Elect of Adamawa State in 1999 before he was later nominated as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007. The question remains, if he was not good, how has he been able to stamp a seal of excellence everywhere he went all these years and even ranked the best vice president in our history? These are facts that majority of voters are talking about today.
Atiku’s Five (5) Point Agenda and His Covenant with Nigerians
It has never happened in the recent past that Nigerians desperately desire a ready-made candidate that has the experience and capacity to hit the ground running from day one, and here is Atiku Abubakar, who fits the context perfectly. How Nigerians adopt Atiku to fight the try by error candidates would continue to amaze everyone. Anyway, Atiku’s blueprint for Nigeria I believe is by far his strongest weapon. His rich manifesto addresses all the threats currently confronting the country. From unity, Education, Economy, security and devolution of resources agenda that will address pressing issues through job creation, health and infrastructure to poverty alleviation and power, no any presidential candidate amongst all in Nigeria come close to Atiku’s manifesto in terms of concept, creativity, know-how and readiness to deliver. The way he talks about how he is going to achieve them all, it rekindles hope in the hearts of Nigerians knowing fully that he can since he did it in his own private capacity. That has made Atiku by far more popular and more acceptable to the people than any politician seeking to be president in 2023. His contention is that there is a flaw in the country’s constitution which was why there is a recurring cry of marginalization from every section of the country. Atiku believes that no section of Nigeria can claim correctly that its people are better served by the current structure of our federation. He has since challenged those who against restructuring the country’s federal system as it currently stands, to show an example of countries that are functioning well with a structure such as Nigeria. Whatever one’s arguments are, restructuring will shape the way Nigerians will vote during the Nigeria’s next presidential election.
The Switch of APC to a Regional Party with the Exit of Buhari 2023
I expect the APC to save its energy, time and resources and not bother to campaign in the 2023 general elections because it has become evident the party cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States of the country. However, APC will get it in South-West, a region where its presidential candidate hailed from. APC is no longer accepted in the North with expiration of President Buhari’s tenure in 2023. The fact is as it stands today, only PDP is a truly national political party, especially with Atiku/Okowa ticket balancing our triple identity (region, religion and tribe). The fact that Nigerians from all walks of life in Kano State, the political commercial nerve center of the North and national melting point, defied the rain in massive show of solidarity to the PDP and its Presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar is a red flag to the APC, and at the same time underscores people’s determination to break through all barriers and return the PDP to power in 2023.
My dear country men and women, may I implore you to participate in saving Nigeria by accepting the worthy covenant with our ready-made Atiku Abubakar? Atiku is Ready!
Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Understanding the Principles of Life by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Life is governed by laws and principles. If one misses the principles and laws, it might be difficult for them to succeed.
Life has many dynamics and navigating through life can be very challenging.
In the course of this article, I will share some insights on how one can overcome the challenges of life. This article will focus on human relationships because that’s one of the best ways to live through life.
Whether in marriage, business, academia, politics, leadership, or entertainment, there are principles, ethics, codes of conduct, laws and rules governing them. When you miss any of them, there’s bound to be consequences. In marriage, for instance, when there’s constant infidelity, domestic violence and lack of communication, there’s a huge tendency for the marriage to break down.
In business, when you don’t have the right systems and structures, it will be difficult to scale up. The same applies to leadership, politics, and professional establishments; when you go against the rules or code of conduct, you are bound to pay the price. The inherent message here is that life is governed by laws and principles, nothing exists on its own. There’s always a corresponding reaction from every action.
It is very sad however, to know that many people just live their life carelessly with hope that life and things will align for them. This is a wrong notion and understanding of life. These shallow minds fail to understand that you can’t build something on nothing, nor can you give what you don’t have. It’s quite unfortunate to know that some people even live their life based on luck, failing to understand that luck only meets prepared minds.
It should be noted that there’s nothing in life that doesn’t have a pattern. Everything in life is governed by a process. Nothing exists on its own, just as no human being exists on their own. We all need one another to thrive. Again, look at the human body, no human organ exists on its own, they all depend on each other to function well.
For one to succeed as an individual, you must learn the art of human relationship. It’s a skill you must learn whether you like it or not. Human relationship is a currency which can attract goodwill if properly harnessed. It should be noted that in this kingdom called life, who hates you does not matter but who likes you really matters. Who likes you can create a million dollar opportunity for you that can change the course of your life. The question you should be asking yourself is how do I attract these people into my life? Your greatest prayer is for these men and women to find favour in you. When they do, they can break protocol for you. Do you know that men can redefine the possibilities of your life? This will only work when you know how to tap into the right principles of life.
You may be wondering what these principles are? While there are a million and one principles, your major concern is to identify the right principle that will work for you. To attract great people into your life, you must study their work, know the causes they support, the kind of principles they adopt, the books they read, the mistakes they made, their vision to life and their attitudes to life. These will give you an insight into their personality. When you do so, you have answered fifty percent of the questions.
Do you know that there are people you can’t cast away even if you don’t like them. Your ability to decipher the right form of wisdom to relate closely with them can be the game changer of your life. When you meet this set of people, your greatest prayer should be “Lord grant me favour to pass through their gate. This set of people may not fit into your ideal man/woman, but the truth is that you need them to get to your destination, and this takes humility to come through. Note that you will be making a big mistake when you talk too much instead of listening more.
These set of people might be the gatekeepers, custodians or even the influencers that can change the trajectory of your life. You will be foolish to disregard them and say, you’ll pray your way out. When these people despise you, it will take divine intervention for you to overcome their rejection. Nor matter how bad they are, they have favours, graces and opportunities coming to them by virtue of their position or gift which you must tap into to succeed. These sets of people may be planned by God to do a particular job or fulfil a particular role. They may not even look it or qualify for the position, but again, that’s how life and nature programmed it. A typical example is the former President of the United States of America Donald Trump, who many people were surprised at how he was able to beat Hillary Clinton to become the US president. President Trump simply applied the right principles which in this case can be the language the people the people wanted to hear. Moral: God can place certain people in different positions to fulfill certain purposes for his glory or for someone. Be smart.
In our contemporary society, we have seen people who pray and do little or no work. My humble advice to them is don’t pray blind prayers or read to get good grades and forget the value of human relationships and mentorship, which place you ahead of your contemporaries, who were getting good grades.
In life, sometimes, you must roll your sleeves and ask how it’s been done technically, professionally, spiritually, socially, and academically. If it entails speaking the ‘street language’, please do. That goes to show how smart you can be when you think out of the box. After all, if you want to get something from a child, you’ll have to bend down, true or false?
Another way to understand the right approach to prayer can be seen when people pray. There are right ways of praying and there are wrong ways of praying. According to the Holy Book, it was recorded that a certain man was praying to God and he said, he was a good man who doesn’t commit sin like his tax collector colleague. At the end of the day, his prayer was not answered, God answered the prayer of the other man who asked forgiveness and admitted he was a sinner. The inherent message here is that of understanding. One of the men prayed right and the other had a proud outlook.
In conclusion, as you approach life, be mindful of how you relate with human beings through your thoughts, words, and action. Your ability to apply the right principles, laws, codes, rules and more importantly, attitudes will determine how far you will go in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Moral Compass: The Way Forward
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Any power base which is not rooted in that which is just and morally defensible is bound to crumble from internal contradictions in the long run. Our Nation must reorder its scale of moral value in order to arrest the current decline and establish a new and dynamic society, as this is the way forward for a time as this!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke A., PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
From the lessons of history, we know that empires and nations fall sometimes by the accident of history and sometimes by the combination of forces outside the control of those affected. Invariably, the main factors include:
- cultural dis-affinity and geopolitical diversity;
- bribery and corruption and inept leadership;
iii. moral decadence and laxity among the people;
- religious strife and persecution and oppression of minorities;
- defeat in wars and costly foreign adventures, among others.
If we take a critical look at the above factors that led to the collapse of empires and nations in the past, one is pleasantly surprised that Nigeria has survived to date because of the sacrifice and tolerance of the majority. We should always try to empathize with the silent minority, and imagine how we would feel if the petroleum oil produced on our soil and in the process of producing which, our waters and environment are permanently polluted, is used to develop other places while we remain neglected. We should also focus attention on the increasing unbearable sacrifice demanded for the silent majority – the have nots in all parts of the Federation especially the urban poor and unemployed. Their deafening silence sounds to many like the gathering storm but nobody seems to listen to their cries and anguish.
Nigeria was founded at the beginning of the century on the tripod theory of power – the former Northern Region, the West and East. The country foundered on this power base by 1966. The power at the center was to be held in trust by the British imperial power but when independence came, almost prematurely, it was to be shared by a coalition led by the North. In 1963, the Mid-West Region was created and three plus one is not equal to four if the base is not ten. This is not a place or time to review the details of events that led to the civil war, but the Federal Military Government decided after due consultation with those available, to embark on the political structural adjustment programme involving the creation of twelve states on the 27th May 1967 which brought about some intelligent reports and development and also terminated some trends and patterns. It is important to note that all hands must be on deck to salvage Nigeria at this crucial period as did then
Factors influencing the decline and fall of individuals, nations and empires in history and compare the excesses of some of the Nigeria leadership in our lifetime, one marvels at the goodness of the Almighty that Nigeria has survived to date. I am sure about what we have done right to keep the country going in the past but, to continue to survive, we have as a nation to satisfy the following necessary conditions:
- Equal opportunity for all citizens in education, employment and all matters relating to law enforcement (federal character should not be applied only where it is convenient or beneficial to the ruling class, neither should it be used as the pretext for enthroning mediocrity; when applied in good faith, it can the best from every part the Federation, although the contrary seems to be the case from our recent history).
- The Minority Question: There are four main power groups in the country, the Hausa-Fulani in the North, the Yoruba in the West, the Igbo in the East and the Minorities in each of the old regions. The minorities form about 45% of the total population in the country. The political arithmetic is that in any democratic process, one of the major groups needs the support of the minorities to gain power. Besides, any group temporarily out of power feels like a minority. This reinforces the contention that we should not return to the system of winner-takes-all. No section should be made to feel perpetually enslaved like second-class citizens.
iii. New Breed Ruling Class will be most welcome in the new Nigeria of our dreams. This is the utopian prescription for stability since from experience, the new breed can only be produced by new vetros’ ethics. We readily blame the political leadership for abuse of office, bribery and corruption but we often forget that it is the voters who demand the lion’s share of the loot. We must understand that all the historian can do is to plead that future politicians realize that they need not become the slave
the electorate they chose to serve. In all we do, there is always some merit of moderation. There is no need to put all one’s eggs in one basket.
As a nation, Nigeria has not been blessed with charismatic leadership universally acclaimed or generated acceptable to all. Neither have Nigerians been fortunate enough to have such leadership imposed. A charismatic leader must fire the imagination of the people and reflect their collective ego and pride. There is no collective historical necessity for this to happen in a heterogeneous society, such as Nigeria, but if it did, it will enable the process of restoring national self-confidence and arresting further decline of the nation.
…To be continued…
Thank you for reading.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Western Conspiracy Against Africa
By Kayode Emola
Most countries throughout the world pride themselves on their independence and endeavour to assert it in a variety of ways. Therefore, Western countries frown upon it very seriously when a rival country tries to manipulate the outcome of their elections. However, when the same occurs amongst African nations, no one cares and Africa is meant to just suck it up and move on.
Consider the furore when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of America amidst the speculation about Russian involvement in his ascendency to the position. Yet the West do not cry foul when there is interference in the elections in Africa or other less economically developed countries – indeed, they are often the perpetrators of such election interference. Why is it not standard international practice to condemn Western countries of hypocrisy when they try to manipulate elections, whether in Africa or anywhere else around the world?
Early last year, I was informed of a plan by Washington to install an Igbo man as President of Nigeria in 2023. The Biafran separatists were seen as the major drivers for the dissolution of Nigeria, and therefore the greatest threat to the country’s continued existence, and so it was thought this move would help stall the Biafran agitation. At the time, there was no particular candidate obviously apparent, but it would appear that the West when they desire something, focuses all their resources on attaining it.
Not long after that encounter, we saw Peter Obi visiting the former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street. Lo and behold, Peter Obi is now being touted as the messiah sent from heaven to cleanse the Nigerian system of corruption. I wonder how gullible my people must be to believe that Peter Obi rose up from nowhere to be a frontrunner in the forthcoming Nigeria Presidential election without any outside assistance.
We would do well to remember how Buhari promised heaven and earth during his presidential campaign; and also, the part that President Obama played in ensuring his victory. Today, we have only ourselves to blame for being fooled again into voting for Buhari. If anyone thinks that we, the people, are the ones determining who will become leaders in Africa, especially in Nigeria, then they ought to get their brains examined. The West is not yet ready to relinquish control of Africa; the cycle of slavery and colonialism which started nearly 500 years ago is still very much alive and thriving in this 21st century.
That being said, whether Peter Obi wins or not will be answered in a matter of weeks. But we must not let speculation about the likelihood of his victory to distract us from the real issue: that over 133 million Nigerians live in abject poverty and their voices matter. I do not perceive that the result of this election will fulfill the wishes of the people. Equally, it cannot be promised that the unsuccessful candidates will not embark on endless litigation against the winner, whoever that may be.
With Nigeria more polarised than at any other time in history, there is every possibility that this election will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Nigeria has failed to define its identity beyond the colonial framework created by Britain, which has been catastrophic across all sections of the economy. Without settling the question of identity, how can we think that we can proceed to a national election without national consensus? You cannot have a diverse range of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and pretend that they are all one people. Whatever each individual tribe desires, they are not getting it from Nigeria at present; and, if care is not taken, this is definitely going to tear the country apart.
The fact that we have contenders from each of the three main tribes – Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa/Fulani – contesting for the presidency shows that we have returned to the 1950s once again. Back then, the politicians tried to outdo one another, and the end result was terrible for everyone. Now, more than 60 years later, history is about to repeat itself. If only people could see, the writing is on the wall to say that the time is up for Nigeria and the West. Nothing works in Nigeria for the general population; and the longer the politicians and their international conspirators continue to force Nigeria to be one nation, the more innocent lives they will destroy.
We have reached a critical point in the journey to nationhood. No matter who becomes president, they cannot embody all the different ethnicities to unite them into one nation called Nigeria. There have been many calls for federation, restructuring, regionalism, rotational presidency and so on. However, the fact remains that Nigeria is not working, cannot work, and no amount of palliative measures or sticking plasters can heal the deep wounds inflicted on this poor country for over 60 years.
Nigeria is supposed to be the shining light of Africa, yet has now become a country reliant on aid from smaller African nations just to survive. I remember when our currency used to be ten times stronger than that of the Republic of Benin, but today the CFA is much stronger and more stable than the naira. The Western conspiracy against Africa, which ensures no true nationalist can rise up to save their country or continent, appears to have affected Nigeria more than any other country in Africa.
For those going out to vote in the February 2023 elections, I offer you this sad caution:
Your votes do not determine who becomes the president, governor, senators – or any other elected official, for that matter. Your vote is an exercise in futility, meant to massage your ego with the illusion that you at least have a choice in who oppresses you. In reality, those who decide who will rule you live thousands of miles away, and they are making sure that you get leaders who will primarily serve their interests, not those of you, the electorates.
Just this week, the Labour Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited Chatham House in London, with the aim of selling his candidacy to his UK paymasters and the gullible diasporans. Sky News, BBC, and several other media houses were present at the event, taking time to speak with Obi, to the amazement of his fans and admirers. Many people seeing his rise in opinion polls think that it is due to his credibility as a candidate. They do not know that his international backers are working hard behind the scenes to manipulate Nigerians into electing an Igbo man as president.
There is no doubt that Peter Obi, as a citizen of Nigeria, has every right to run for the presidency. What is less apparent is why the international media has only just caught up with the fact that a country like Nigeria exists. Yoruba and Biafra have been clamouring for our own independent nations for some time, and our campaigns are well known to these media houses, yet on this subject they decided to keep mute. So why are they now reporting on Nigeria’s election as if it is the panacea that will solve all the people’s problems, rather than listening to and reporting on what the people themselves are saying they need?
It is undeniable and inescapable that Nigeria is living on borrowed time; and everyone in the world knows it. Buhari has less than five months before his tenure expires, whereupon he will be condemned to the dustbin of history. The wishes of the people will eventually prevail and the indigenous people will rule themselves once again as free men/women.
I do not see how any outcome of the 2023 election can avoid exacerbating ethnic tensions. Should a Yoruba man win the Presidency, the Igbo will resume their clamour for Biafra, and the Fulani will feel short-changed. If an Igbo man wins, those of the Yoruba people not currently supporting the call for independence will become advocates of separation. Worst of all, if a Fulani man were to win the Presidency, then even the Southern Governors and politicians will feel cheated and seek to withdraw from Nigeria. Whichever case is the outcome, this election is nothing short of a calamity in waiting.
For those of us actively campaigning for Yoruba nation, I want to encourage you that our efforts are not in vain. Let’s hold our peace and see how our God wants to fight for us. We have done all we can to reach this point and will continue to do so, edging us ever closer to the finish line. I exhort you especially now not to give up, as our victory is in sight. It is only when we receive our new nation that our struggle to emancipate our people will be finally complete. Until then, we will not cease to stand up and speak out until the world hears us.
Adding Value: Understanding the Principles of Life by Henry Ukazu
Moral Compass: The Way Forward
Voice of Emancipation: Western Conspiracy Against Africa
Friday Sermon: Hijab 1: A Historical Excursion
Big Brother Titans Introduces Four New Housemates
Davido, Wizkid Set for Joint Musical Tour
PDP LG Chairman Slumps, Dies During Campaign in Enugu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)